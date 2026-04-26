Vizag scientist focuses on research to benefit commoners

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-based researcher Madhuri Vissapragada has developed an edible probiotic yogurt-based vaccine concept for COVID-19, aimed at offering a needle-free alternative to conventional injections.The idea took shape during her undergraduate years, when the pandemic brought questions about repeated vaccine doses, side effects, and the need for easier delivery methods. “We were working on the structure of the coronavirus, especially the spike protein.

Then we started thinking about whether a vaccine could be designed for multiple variants and whether it could be given without the side effects that many people experienced after injections such as swelling, fevers etc,” she recalled. That line of thought led her to explore an oral vaccine. The result was ‘YoVac’, an edible vaccine prototype developed using probiotic bacteria commonly found in yogurt. The concept involves introducing a gene coding for the spike protein’s receptor-binding domain into Lactobacillus. Laboratory studies demonstrated that this genetic material could transfer to other bacteria in the gut microbiome, potentially increasing antigen levels and triggering a stronger immune response.

The study also found that the modified Lactobacillus in YoVac continued to express the protein for one month when stored at 4 degree Celsius, suggesting that the prototype had shelf-life stability under the tested conditions. The findings were published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, a journal under Elsevier, and patent applications have been filed.