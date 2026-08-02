Eluru’s GMC Balayogi Science Park gets Rs 58 lakh makeover

ELURU: The GMC Balayogi Science Park in Eluru stands as a remarkable example of how a public institution can be transformed to serve a new generation.

Long before it became a science park, the campus housed the Social Welfare Gurukul Residential School and Junior College for boys and girls.

After the Gurukul institutions shifted to their permanent campuses—at Pedavegi for boys and Vatluru/Bhogapuram for girls—the government repurposed the old premises into a science learning centre under the Educational Department, ensuring that the infrastructure continued to benefit students.

Set aside in 2001 on a one-acre plot, the park was named in memory of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi following his final official visit to the campus. After years of neglect, the facility has undergone a comprehensive Rs 58-lakh renovation. A sum of Rs 40 lakh was utilised to restore the ageing structure, while Rs 18 lakh was invested in procuring modern scientific exhibits.

Though awaiting its formal inauguration, the renovated park has already opened its doors to local school cohorts on a trial basis. Step inside the three-story facility, and the traditional ‘Do Not Touch’ warnings of a conventional museum are nowhere to be found.