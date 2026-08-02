Kadapa IIT graduate lands 13 Central government job offers

KADAPA: A 29-year-old youth from Kadapa has achieved what many would consider extraordinary. Lomada Nagendra Sai, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, secured 13 Central Government job offers in 2025, turning years of disappointment into an inspiring success story for job aspirants across the country.
His journey is one of resilience, perseverance and strategic preparation, proving that failure can become the foundation for success. A resident of Rajareddy Street, Nagendra Sai completed a five‑year Integrated B.Tech‑M. Tech in Industrial and Systems Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
Initially aiming for an IT career, he faced setbacks as the COVID‑19 pandemic disrupted placements. Seeking stability, he turned to government service. Son of Ashwani Kumar, a retired APSRTC officer, and Rajarajeswari, a school assistant, he excelled academically from Bharathi School and Vidyadhari School to NRI Junior College, Hyderabad, before earning admission to IIT.
In June 2022, he began preparing for government exams through online platforms. His first attempt in 2023 failed, including a narrow miss in an SSC exam due to score normalisation. Encouraged by his parents, he moved to Hyderabad in 2024, joined Everest Coaching Centre and studied intensively. Though he cleared SSC prelims, he failed in mains, leading to another setback. After a short break, he resumed preparation in April 2025 with renewed determination.
Appearing for nearly 30 recruitment exams in 2025, his persistence paid off with 13 selections. In AIIMS CRE, he was appointed Social Security Officer (Level‑7) and UDC (Level‑4). In CPCB recruitment, he was selected as UDC (Level‑4). Through SSC CGL 2025, he qualified as Statistical Investigator Grade‑II (Level‑6).
In SSC Phase‑XIII Recruitment, he secured posts including Surveyor, Assistant Communication Officer, Telecom Assistant, Fumigation Assistant, Surveillance Assistant, Fieldman, Assistant Administrator (HR) and Assistant Village Industry Administrator across Levels 2–6. He also performed well in nine Navy INCET exams, with results awaited.
Nagendra Sai chose the most suitable appointment and now serves as Branch Manager in ESIC at Mahabubnagar, Telangana. He advises aspirants not to be discouraged by initial failures and to apply widely. He stresses 10–12 hours of daily study, thorough subject understanding and disciplined use of digital platforms. “Failure can be the foundation for success,” he says, urging youth to remain consistent and avoid distractions.
He believes many unemployed youth limit themselves to well‑known recruitment drives, overlooking numerous opportunities offered by the Central Government. His advice is to apply for as many relevant notifications as possible, practise regularly, and use resources wisely.
Nagendra Sai’s journey from setbacks to multiple selections stands as a model of resilience and perseverance, offering hope to thousands of unemployed graduates across the country.