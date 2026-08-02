Kadapa IIT graduate lands 13 Central government job offers

KADAPA: A 29-year-old youth from Kadapa has achieved what many would consider extraordinary. Lomada Nagendra Sai, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, secured 13 Central Government job offers in 2025, turning years of disappointment into an inspiring success story for job aspirants across the country.

His journey is one of resilience, perseverance and strategic preparation, proving that failure can become the foundation for success. A resident of Rajareddy Street, Nagendra Sai completed a five‑year Integrated B.Tech‑M. Tech in Industrial and Systems Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

Initially aiming for an IT career, he faced setbacks as the COVID‑19 pandemic disrupted placements. Seeking stability, he turned to government service. Son of Ashwani Kumar, a retired APSRTC officer, and Rajarajeswari, a school assistant, he excelled academically from Bharathi School and Vidyadhari School to NRI Junior College, Hyderabad, before earning admission to IIT.

In June 2022, he began preparing for government exams through online platforms. His first attempt in 2023 failed, including a narrow miss in an SSC exam due to score normalisation. Encouraged by his parents, he moved to Hyderabad in 2024, joined Everest Coaching Centre and studied intensively. Though he cleared SSC prelims, he failed in mains, leading to another setback. After a short break, he resumed preparation in April 2025 with renewed determination.