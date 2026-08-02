Sulur's beacon of light and hope: How Initha Thangavelu Kumar is transforming lives

COIMBATORE: All throughout the journey of nearly 350 kilometres, right from his hometown in Tenkasi to Sulur in Coimbatore district, R Gunesh, who was preparing for TNPSC examinations in 2024, grappled with the fear of staying put more than failure. For his family, like those of many aspirants, multiple failures were an unaffordable luxury. A piece of information he had received from one of his relatives about a centre offering coaching free of cost in the town in the west of the state was his beacon of hope.

The coaching centre, which operated out of a private library, offered Gunesh the mentorship and training he needed. However, financially strapped and unable to afford a place to stay in Sulur, he was weeks away from turning back. Initha Thangavelu Kumar, the 58-year-old woman who runs the coaching centre, offered him accommodation at her house for nearly a year. “I’ll never forget the help,” said 25-year-old Gunesh, who now works as an official in the tribal welfare department in Chennai.

For five years, Initha, a civil engineer who worked as a coach for the Math Olympiad in Singapore, has been quietly lending a helping hand to such underprivileged students. When a group of married women sought her assistance in 2021 in preparing for competitive examinations, Initha repurposed the library established under the name of her late father — Su Ra Thangavelu, former Sulur panchayat president who was integral to the establishment of the first sewage treatment facility in the town in 2003 — into the coaching centre, offering aspirants free-of-cost study materials and mentorship. The centre has since expanded its activities to include free weekend classes and employment guidance, with several students clearing Group II examinations and the Teacher Eligibility Test.