The Last line of care: Sanjeevan's mission beyond medicine in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In many homes across Puducherry and the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu, illness has reached a stage where medicine can no longer promise a cure. Yet, thousands of families fronting that reality aren’t battling their ordeals alone, thanks to Sanjeevan and its team of caregivers. For the past 13 years, this community-based palliative care initiative has been quietly bringing home-based care to the elderly, chronically bedridden and terminally ill, proving that even when treatment ends, care does not have to.

An initiative of the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) in collaboration with the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM), Kozhikode, HelpAge India and Tata Trust, Sanjeevan is founded on the belief that end-of-life care should be holistic, compassionate and rooted in human dignity. “Rather than being disease-focussed, it is patient-centred, addressing physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual needs,” says Kaushal Sharma of SAS. Providing home-based care with limited medical intervention has remained a constant challenge, he adds.

The programme began in 2013 with just 20 patients in Kuruvinatham village, following the advice of Dr Suresh Kumar from IPM Kerala, who continues to guide the project. Today, it has expanded to 118 villages and hamlets across Puducherry and adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu, serving 2,180 patients suffering from nearly 20 to 30 different medical conditions.

Palliative care is often misunderstood as care meant only for the final days of life. But Dr S Mohan, who has been associated with Sanjeevan since its inception, says that it is much broader than that.