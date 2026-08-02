TN visionary on a mission: S Annadurai's fight for rivers, tribes and children

DINDIGUL: On the banks of the Vaigai near Anaipatti, a child once watched the water grow thinner year after year, like a promise slowly being withdrawn. Trees planted in hope were hacked down in greed, hills were bitten into by quarries, and children quietly disappeared from their homes. The land and its people were being traded away, debt by debt.

It was in this landscape that S Annadurai, a social activist from Dindigul, found his life’s work. With over 25 years of social activism, he has established a school for the Paliyar tribes in Kodaikanal, rescued more than 50 child labourers in Nilakottai, and confronted illegal stone and sand mining in the district.

“My father, Sadamayan, was a farmer in Anaipatti in Nilakottai district, while my mother Santhanam was a homemaker. I grew up in a family with a brother and a sister in Anaipatti. During school days, my attention turned to the Vaigai river, which flowed near our village. Over time, the river’s width had begun to shrink, and this deeply disturbed me,” Annadurai recalls.

As the river narrowed, his questions widened. “The elders in my village and my schoolmates sparked my interest in environmental and ecological safety,” he explains. “Together with my friends, I started planting trees in vacant areas of our village. But many of these trees were cut down by influential people with strong political ties. That reality gradually shaped my thinking.”