Vijayawada’s Book Hundies has distributed two lakh books in a decade

VIJAYAWADA: Every year, thousands of books that might otherwise gather dust on shelves or remain forgotten in cupboards begin a new journey in Vijayawada. Through Book Hundies, an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Library Association (APLA), donated books reach students, avid readers and families free of cost, proving that a book’s value does not end when its first owner turns the last page.

The idea was born at Sarvottama Grandhalayam, APLA’s library housing nearly 68,700 books, 46,500 digital titles and serving more than 3,100 members. As donations poured in, many volumes could not be accommodated. Instead of leaving them unused, the association decided to give them another life.

“We already had a library, and many book lovers donated books to us. We kept what we needed and classified the rest by subject so people could freely choose. That’s how Book Hundies began,” said office manager Sivaram Krishna.

The first free distribution drive in 2015 drew about 3,500 readers. Since then, the annual event has grown into a much‑awaited occasion, distributing nearly two lakh books over the past decade to readers across Andhra Pradesh.

“We never imagined it would grow like this,” Krishna said. “There wasn’t major publicity. People who took books came back the next year, brought others and even donated themselves. That’s how the movement kept growing.”