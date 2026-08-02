Vijayawada’s Book Hundies has distributed two lakh books in a decade

VIJAYAWADA: Every year, thousands of books that might otherwise gather dust on shelves or remain forgotten in cupboards begin a new journey in Vijayawada. Through Book Hundies, an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Library Association (APLA), donated books reach students, avid readers and families free of cost, proving that a book’s value does not end when its first owner turns the last page.
The idea was born at Sarvottama Grandhalayam, APLA’s library housing nearly 68,700 books, 46,500 digital titles and serving more than 3,100 members. As donations poured in, many volumes could not be accommodated. Instead of leaving them unused, the association decided to give them another life.
“We already had a library, and many book lovers donated books to us. We kept what we needed and classified the rest by subject so people could freely choose. That’s how Book Hundies began,” said office manager Sivaram Krishna.
The first free distribution drive in 2015 drew about 3,500 readers. Since then, the annual event has grown into a much‑awaited occasion, distributing nearly two lakh books over the past decade to readers across Andhra Pradesh.
“We never imagined it would grow like this,” Krishna said. “There wasn’t major publicity. People who took books came back the next year, brought others and even donated themselves. That’s how the movement kept growing.”
Unlike conventional donation drives, Book Hundies allow readers to browse shelves of literature, children’s books, academic texts, competitive exam material and reference works before making a choice. “Each person can take two books,” Krishna explained. “We tell them to choose the ones most important to them. The idea is not to collect, but to take home books that will truly be read.”
Despite attracting thousands, the event remains orderly. “People understand the purpose. We have never had problems with crowds. Everyone waits patiently because they know every reader deserves the same opportunity,” he said.
For donors, the initiative offers satisfaction that their books continue to serve a purpose. “I had many books at home I wasn’t reading, but I couldn’t throw them away,” said Sonali, a donor. “When I give them here, I know they’ll reach someone who genuinely wants to read. It’s wonderful to know a book that once meant something to me can now be meaningful to someone else.”
Over the years, Book Hundies have become more than a free distribution drive. They have built a community where readers become donors, donors become readers again, and every book gets another chance to be opened. “In the end, people donate with only one hope — that the books will be useful to someone else,” Krishna said.
In an age when old books are often boxed away or sold as scrap, Book Hundies remind us that the best place for a book is not a closed cupboard, but in the hands of someone eager to read. Sometimes, all a story needs is another reader to begin again.