Weight of a dream

KHAMMAM: Every time Modem Vamshi pulls on the India jersey, he adds another milestone to a journey built on years of hard work. Selected for the World Powerlifting Championship in South Africa from August 18 to 29, the young tribal powerlifter is set to make his fifth international appearance for the country.
The under-66 kg junior lifter will be making his fifth international appearance for India, having already claimed four gold medals in overseas competitions.
Away from the championship, however, the journey has been anything but easy. Without the means to afford professional coaching, specialised nutrition or access to advanced training facilities, Vamshi works at a private gym and trains there after his shifts, making the most of whatever resources are available.
The young lifter comes from a tribal family, where his parents, Modem Mohan Rao and Laxmi, work as daily wage labourers. While they have always stood by his sporting ambitions, financing an international career has remained well beyond their means. “We have always encouraged him to follow his passion, but arranging the money for every competition is beyond us. We only hope he gets the support he deserves,” his parents tell TNIE.
Now, despite once again earning the right to represent India, Vamshi is racing against time to raise Rs 40,000 to cover his entry fee and other expenses for the championship in South Africa.
Social activist B Shankar Reddy says it is unfortunate that an athlete who had consistently brought laurels to the country was still struggling to finance his participation in international competitions. “Vamshi has won medals for India, but he has not received the support he deserves. Talented athletes like him should not have to worry about arranging money every time they qualify to represent the country,” he adds.
For Vamshi, though, the focus has never shifted from the sport. “I’ve worked hard to earn a place in the Indian team, and I don’t want financial constraints to stop me from competing. My only focus now is to represent India well and bring home another medal,” he tells TNIE.
As he prepares for another chance to wear the India jersey, Vamshi continues to train with the same determination that has taken him this far, hoping that this time, the biggest hurdle is the competition itself, and not finding the means to get there.