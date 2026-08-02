Weight of a dream

KHAMMAM: Every time Modem Vamshi pulls on the India jersey, he adds another milestone to a journey built on years of hard work. Selected for the World Powerlifting Championship in South Africa from August 18 to 29, the young tribal powerlifter is set to make his fifth international appearance for the country.

The under-66 kg junior lifter will be making his fifth international appearance for India, having already claimed four gold medals in overseas competitions.

Away from the championship, however, the journey has been anything but easy. Without the means to afford professional coaching, specialised nutrition or access to advanced training facilities, Vamshi works at a private gym and trains there after his shifts, making the most of whatever resources are available.

The young lifter comes from a tribal family, where his parents, Modem Mohan Rao and Laxmi, work as daily wage labourers. While they have always stood by his sporting ambitions, financing an international career has remained well beyond their means. “We have always encouraged him to follow his passion, but arranging the money for every competition is beyond us. We only hope he gets the support he deserves,” his parents tell TNIE.