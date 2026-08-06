From Bhawanipatna to Turkey: Akash serves up a dream on one leg

BHAWANIPATNA: At the World Ability Sport Youth Games 2026 in the Turkish city of Mersin earlier this month, a young para-badminton player from Kalahandi district stood on the podium with the Tricolour draped over his shoulders and with a blade prosthetic leg.

Twenty-one-year-old Akash Ranjan Mund returned home with two gold medals and a silver from the prestigious event held from June 17 to 21, announcing his arrival on the global stage of para-badminton.

Competing in the SL3 category, Akash clinched gold in men’s singles and added another gold in mixed doubles SL3-SU5. He also secured silver in men’s doubles SL3-SU5 after a closely fought final, contributing significantly to India’s successful campaign at the youth games.

For Akash, the medals are merely the latest chapter in a journey that began in Bhawanipatna. Born on February 5, 2005 with a locomotor disability, Akash grew up in a family that refused to allow physical limitations define his future.

His late father, Goura Chandra Mund treated him like any other child, giving him the confidence and freedom to pursue his interests on his own terms. “They never made me feel limited,” he says. That support became the foundation of a sporting journey that would eventually take the youngster from Bhawanipatna to international badminton arenas.

But it was not easy, his congenital condition left him with just one functional leg and he initially used a walking prosthetic on his other to keep his passion for badminton going. “It was difficult. The prosthetic would lead to bleeding, cause pain,” he recalls his days as a school student.