Barren lands to green zones: The Coimbatore volunteers bringing life back to neglected spaces

COIMBATORE: Nestled against the backdrop of the lush Western Ghats, Coimbatore is often celebrated as one of Tamil Nadu’s greenest cities. From the mist-covered slopes of the Nilgiris to the lush foothills of Kodaikanal, greenery forms an enduring canopy over the city and its surroundings. Coimbatore recently topped the results of a study on green and livable cities in the state with the highest per capita availability of green spaces.

The surrounding greenery in Coimbatore is not a day or a month’s effort; instead, it is a continuous and consistent dedication practiced by many organisations over the past few years to transform the city into a breathable green space for residents as well as tourists. One among these NGOs is One Tree Per Week (OTPw), which has been quietly converting vacant government land into green spaces. The organisation has been working for the past five years to transform the landscapes of three villages — Naickenpalayam, Peedampalli, Pallapalayam — in Coimbatore into greener areas. With India’s National Forest Policy stressing that 33% of the country’s total land area should be under forest cover, members of OTPw are creating awareness about the importance of tree planting and environmental conservation, and waste management.

OTPw president Mohanraj A, from Pattanam village in Sulur taluk, told TNIE, “I started planting trees and conducting classes for children from an early age. While working at an MNC in the US in 2018, I observed that people were deeply interested in protecting the environment and had immense respect for nature. Their attitude towards environmental conservation inspired me to follow a similar path.”