From temple stones to Olympic dream: A family’s weightlifting legacy

VIZIANAGARAM: From lifting stones at temple festivals to raising sons who now chase Olympic dreams, Valluri Srinivasarao’s journey in weightlifting has become a legacy carried forward by his family.
Srinivasarao, hailing from Kondavelagada village, first proved his strength in 1994 through the traditional practice of Sangidi Rallu. Despite financial hardship, his father Pedanarayana ensured he received coaching and nutrition, paving the way for Srinivasarao to become a state champion in 1998, a junior national winner in 2001, and eventually a bronze medalist in the 56kg category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Over his career, he collected 22 medals, including 13 golds, while serving in the Indian Army.
His sons, Ajaya Babu and Akhil, grew up watching their father train. Ajaya entered professional weightlifting in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning nine golds across junior and senior Commonwealth championships before clinching silver in the men’s 79kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His lift of 330kg upgraded his father’s bronze, making the Valluris one of the rare father-son duos to medal at the Games.
Akhil, now 18, has already set records at youth nationals and continues to excel on national and international platforms. The brothers train under their father’s guidance united by the goal of fulfilling his dream of Olympic success. Speaking to TNIE, Ajaya said, “My father is my first coach and my biggest inspiration. Winning silver in Glasgow was a milestone.”
The Valluri family’s story is one of resilience, discipline and generational ambition — a legacy built on stone, steel and sacrifice, now aimed at the Olympic podium.