From temple stones to Olympic dream: A family’s weightlifting legacy

His sons, Ajaya Babu and Akhil, grew up watching their father train. Ajaya entered professional weightlifting in 2017 and quickly rose through the ranks, winning nine golds across junior and senior Commonwealth championships before clinching silver in the men’s 79kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His lift of 330kg upgraded his father’s bronze, making the Valluris one of the rare father-son duos to medal at the Games.

Akhil, now 18, has already set records at youth nationals and continues to excel on national and international platforms. The brothers train under their father’s guidance united by the goal of fulfilling his dream of Olympic success. Speaking to TNIE, Ajaya said, “My father is my first coach and my biggest inspiration. Winning silver in Glasgow was a milestone.”

The Valluri family’s story is one of resilience, discipline and generational ambition — a legacy built on stone, steel and sacrifice, now aimed at the Olympic podium.