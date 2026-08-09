Kurnool’s vocational hub tops AP rankings, drives employment

KURNOOL: For many youngsters from modest families, a vocational classroom in Kurnool has become the first step toward stable careers in government offices, hospitals and private companies.

Established in 2005, the Government Vocational Junior College has grown into Andhra Pradesh’s top-ranked vocational junior college in 2026, showing how skill-based education can lead directly to employment. The institution now offers seven courses with nearly 620 students, and more than 650 alumni have secured jobs, including 180 in government service.

The impact is visible in the careers of its graduates. Speaking to TNIE, G Kiran Teja, now a lab technician at AIMS in Hyderabad, said, “The practical training and guidance I received at the college gave me the confidence and basic skills required to enter the professional world.”

S Usman, a medical lab assistant at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, added, “Vocational education is different because students get practical exposure along with classroom learning. The skills I learnt helped me work with confidence.”