Kurnool’s vocational hub tops AP rankings, drives employment

KURNOOL: For many youngsters from modest families, a vocational classroom in Kurnool has become the first step toward stable careers in government offices, hospitals and private companies.
Established in 2005, the Government Vocational Junior College has grown into Andhra Pradesh’s top-ranked vocational junior college in 2026, showing how skill-based education can lead directly to employment. The institution now offers seven courses with nearly 620 students, and more than 650 alumni have secured jobs, including 180 in government service.
The impact is visible in the careers of its graduates. Speaking to TNIE, G Kiran Teja, now a lab technician at AIMS in Hyderabad, said, “The practical training and guidance I received at the college gave me the confidence and basic skills required to enter the professional world.”
S Usman, a medical lab assistant at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, added, “Vocational education is different because students get practical exposure along with classroom learning. The skills I learnt helped me work with confidence.”
For N Jyothi, now a junior assistant in the Commercial Tax Department, the college’s disciplined environment was crucial. “The support and guidance of my teachers gave me the confidence to pursue my career,” she said. Beyond employment, students have won two Shining Star awards for excellence in academics, personality development and employability. The institution’s progress has been closely linked to Principal Dr S Nagaswami Naik, who has received more than 200 national and State-level awards for his contribution to education. His emphasis on innovation, discipline and student welfare has strengthened the college’s reputation.
The college has also hosted State-level initiatives, including the launch of new vocational courses by the Chief Secretary and the inaugural rollout of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme. After ranking second for three consecutive years, it rose to the top position in 2026.
Technology has been integrated into its functioning, with a website and YouTube channel offering information on admissions, achievements and guidance. Free medical camps and training in leadership, communication and life skills further broaden its role.
For students seeking early employment without leaving their district, the college offers a pathway to independence. From laboratories to government offices and private industry, its alumni demonstrate how vocational education can bridge the gap between learning and livelihood.