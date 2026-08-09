Weekends away from adulthood: How a father-son duo is keeping football alive for Tiruchy’s youth

TIRUCHY: A sunny Sunday morning. Boots thud against the ground, jerseys cling to sweaty backs, and a dozen pairs of legs dart after a football. A midfielder slips past a defender, a striker swings his foot, and the ball sails into the goalpost.

“Goal!” The cry erupts from the sidelines in perfect symphony.

As the Sisyphean burden of adulthood dawns upon individuals, the joy of playing football sublimes into thin air. In Mutharasanallur, on the outskirts of Tiruchy, however, a father and son are determined to keep that love alive. Every weekend, 64-year-old M Dhanapal and his 30-year-old son D Pragadeesh open the gates of their modest seven-a-side ground to youngsters who still want to chase the ball.

By 6 am, nearly 40 youngsters begin trickling in, some riding in on motorcycles after a week of college, others arriving straight from work or before reporting to their family businesses. They train through the morning, head home for a few hours, and return in the evening. They are not professional footballers. They come because they have found something increasingly rare-a place where the game does not have to end at 16 years.