When every child gets a fair chance: How a TN woman is changing the lives of underprivileged children

CHENNAI: The group of pale skeletal figures sporting shabby, worn-out clothes crowded around her was a far cry from the ideal picture of school-going children. And, when the little ones called her “Amma” from the bottom of their heart, she realised that’s all that matters. The incident in 1995 was a wake up call for G Sripriya (51), as she would later help more than 1,500 children realise their dreams through Gold Heart Foundation, she founded in 2007, through educational support, scholarships, skill training, and career guidance.

Through the Foundation, Sripriya helped add colour to many lives like that of R Prathiba and Saranya Krishnamoorthy that would have otherwise paled with time. After her parents got divorced when she was in Class 5, Prathiba was sent to a children’s home. Her mother, her only hope, was dependent on her relatives for survival. When her mother died in 2012, she found herself devoid of any support from her relatives. The young girl passed her Class 12 exams with 520 out of 600 marks, but her education nearly stopped there. She returned to her family during Covid-19, but they were unwilling to invest in her education.

Now 22, Prathiba earns Rs 25,000 every month and attributes her success to the unwavering support of Sripriya, whom she met the year she lost her mother. Sripriya had visited the children’s home to conduct motivational classes. “She treated us with love and care, supported me emotionally and financially whenever I needed,” Prathiba said.