When every child gets a fair chance: How a TN woman is changing the lives of underprivileged children

CHENNAI: The group of pale skeletal figures sporting shabby, worn-out clothes crowded around her was a far cry from the ideal picture of school-going children. And, when the little ones called her “Amma” from the bottom of their heart, she realised that’s all that matters. The incident in 1995 was a wake up call for G Sripriya (51), as she would later help more than 1,500 children realise their dreams through Gold Heart Foundation, she founded in 2007, through educational support, scholarships, skill training, and career guidance.
Through the Foundation, Sripriya helped add colour to many lives like that of R Prathiba and Saranya Krishnamoorthy that would have otherwise paled with time. After her parents got divorced when she was in Class 5, Prathiba was sent to a children’s home. Her mother, her only hope, was dependent on her relatives for survival. When her mother died in 2012, she found herself devoid of any support from her relatives. The young girl passed her Class 12 exams with 520 out of 600 marks, but her education nearly stopped there. She returned to her family during Covid-19, but they were unwilling to invest in her education.
Now 22, Prathiba earns Rs 25,000 every month and attributes her success to the unwavering support of Sripriya, whom she met the year she lost her mother. Sripriya had visited the children’s home to conduct motivational classes. “She treated us with love and care, supported me emotionally and financially whenever I needed,” Prathiba said.
Determined not to let the young girl’s education end at Class 12, Sripriya intervened through the Child Welfare Committee, brought Prathiba back from her relatives to enrol her in the Madras Medical College’s Diploma in Nursing course and paid a Rs 62,000 admission fee. “Today, I have completed my diploma and am working as the nursing head in a private hospital,” Prathiba said.
A young graduate from Ranipet, Saranya (20), completed college with a BSc in Mathematics in but did not have avenues paved for her. “I wanted to support my family, especially my mother, who is a street hawker, and my younger siblings. But I had no idea what to do after graduation,” she said. Two years ago, she came across an advertisement about the Gold Heart Foundation and, despite having her doubts, reached out. On May 18, 2024, the fresh-out-of-college woman who lacked the technical know-how around a computer met Sripriya for the first time and her life changed for the better. She affectionately calls her Priya Amma, just like hundreds of others. “Priya Amma trained me for nearly four months in computer applications, including Java programming. She built my confidence and prepared me for interviews. Today, I work in the technical wing of an IT company in Chennai,” she said.
Today the Foundation supports children at every stage of education. Now, the members of the Foundation visit government schools, children’s homes, and vulnerable communities to conduct sessions to urge children to study and aspire for bigger things.
Ask Sripriya, and she would say with experience, she realised that the biggest challenge was preventing school dropouts. “I understood that poverty alone was not the reason. Family circumstances, poor socio-economic conditions, lack of guidance, negative social influences and the absence of opportunities were pushing children out of schools. Unless these issues were addressed, many talented children could never realise their dreams,” she said.
Through its flagship initiatives, including Kalvi Pattarai, Siragugal Higher Education Scholarship, Pondhavakkam Play School, Gurukulam online skill development workshops, Nandhavanam shelter home, and Thadam Modern Study Centre, the foundation provides educational assistance, career guidance, skill development and placement support. “Our responsibility does not end with paying school or college fees. We mentor children, prepare them for employment, and ensure they are capable of building independent lives,” Sripriya said. The Foundation continues to demonstrate how compassion, education and sustained mentorship can change lives and create a brighter future for hundreds of underprivileged children.
Those interested in supporting the initiative can write to goldheartfoundation@gmail.com