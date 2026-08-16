Anakapalle weavers keep handloom tradition alive

VISAKHAPATNAM: The looms may no longer hum as they once did, and weaving returns barely justify the hours spent at the loom.

Yet in Payakaraopeta, Nakkapalli, Yelamanchili and other parts of Anakapalle district, families continue to work with yarn, shuttle and thread, keeping alive a craft passed down for generations.

Despite low incomes, weak demand, rising raw material costs and climate challenges, many remain committed to handloom. For most, it is no longer a dependable livelihood but a tradition they refuse to let disappear.

Payakaraopeta offers a glimpse into both resilience and decline. Once known for delicate silk and cotton sarees, the town still has more than 300 handloom families, though only a fraction weave regularly.

The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society once described Payakaraopeta sarees as lightweight creations of intricate beauty, weighing barely 600 grams. GV Nageshwar Rao, manager of the local cooperative, says the description still fits, though it belongs largely to a bygone era.

Today, 24 women work regularly at the society, while another 292 members contribute intermittently. The cooperative continues to produce Jamadhani sarees, introduced here in 1994. Known for all‑over designs, intricate borders and palla butta motifs, Jamadhani sarees take more than 10 days to complete and cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 20,000. They reach markets in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Marketing remains a challenge. Raw materials come from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chirala, while weavers depend heavily on traders.

The lack of branding and organised marketing has made it difficult for Payakaraopeta handlooms to compete with power looms. “Despite the challenges, Payakaraopeta Jamadhani sarees remain impressive because of their intricate borders and all‑over designs,” Nageshwar Rao says.