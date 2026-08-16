Express Dialogues| ‘Theyyam will speak and solve your problems’: Pepita Seth

From the quiet countryside of Suffolk to the sacred town of Guruvayur, the life of Pepita Seth has been an extraordinary odyssey. Whether chronicling Guruvayur’s legendary temple elephants or capturing the intimate world of theyyam performers, she has spent decades documenting Kerala’s cultural heart with the precision and passion of a historian. Now 84, the acclaimed author looks back on her long journey, the surprising parallels between rural England and Kerala, her deep bond with elephants, and her life as a writer in a candid conversation with TNIE.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about your journey to India from the UK? And how did you finally reach Guruvayur?

India is a pretty big country, and I first became interested in it through my family history. I found my maternal grandfather’s diary, in which he had written about serving as a British Army soldier in Lucknow. I came alone. I knew people in Delhi and Mumbai. I knew somebody in Mumbai who was from Kerala. And I have always had a fixation with elephants. But before you go anywhere, you read up about the place, and I am usually interested in history and various other aspects of a place.

Your first photograph in Kerala was of Guruvayur Kesavan. Can you tell us about that encounter?

It was also the only picture I took of him. He was in musth at the time. By then, I knew enough about animals to understand they could be dangerous. They warned me, “Don’t move forward.” Which I wouldn’t have done anyway! Fortunately, I happened to bend down to pick up my camera bag from the ground. Right at that moment, a massive palm frond went whizzing right over my head — the elephant had thrown a whole tree! It was sheer luck that I had bent down when I did. They immediately reassured me that what happened wasn’t aimed at me.

There are many stories about Guruvayur Kesavan’s devotion to Guruvayurappan. What did you make of that relationship?

I suspect the elephant has his own view of those things, while other people have their own view of what he was doing. That’s entirely up to the individual — and indeed Guruvayur Kesavan (laughs). But he certainly had a presence. He spent a lot of time with people who were close to him, and his mahout was such a wonderful man. I took a photograph of Kesavan, had it framed, and gave it to the mahout. He sat there with his hand just going round and round the image of ‘Bhagavan’. Finally, he gave the photograph back to me. He thought I was merely showing it to him. I said, “No, no, it’s for you.” He understood then. It was very moving.