Meet Rajinikanth, the vegetable vendor who fed hope to government-school children in Nagapatinam

NAGAPATTINAM: When S Rajinikanth attended a school function in 2021 at his alma mater, Municipality Middle School on Nellukadai Street in Nagapattinam, he was struck by a sight: children eating their midday meals inside cramped classrooms that were meant for learning. What he saw disturbed him enough to act, perhaps because of how familiar it was.

Rajnikanth, now a 42-year-old vegetable vendor, had dropped out of school at the ripe age of 12 to join work and help his family overcome poverty. “I studied well, but my family situation was very difficult. We had to struggle to come out of poverty. My elder brother also left school after Class 10,” he says.

Not only did Rajinikanth support his family, he was also the embodiment of being the change he wanted to be. Despite being a dropout, he built an Unavu Koodam (dining hall) at his school, giving the children a proper place to eat and the classroom space to remain what they were meant to be.

Rajinikanth, who once had to give up his own education, now spends much of his time supporting government-school children, helping provide the basic facilities he believes no child should have to go without. Whenever he comes across someone in need, he contributes from his own pocket and mobilises support from friends, NGOs, charities, corporate social responsibility initiatives and other means. His journey into social service is not just touching but is a tale of how dropping out of school didn’t stop him from being the hero that gave back to society.