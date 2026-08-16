Meet Thilagavathi Palani, the first woman to build a life around an art form long dominated by men

VELLORE: The stage was never just a stage for Thilagavathi Palani. At 11, it was a place where she could become Draupadi one moment and Gandhari the next, with only a few minutes in the green room to change costumes, trace kohl around her eyes and answer the drumbeats calling her back.

What she did not know then was that, beyond the lights and costumes, she was entering a world where women were rarely allowed to stay. As other girls left the art form when they reached puberty, relatives urged her to return home and marry. But Thilagavathi kept returning to the stage.

Nearly 25 years on, those early performances have grown into a career that has challenged one of kattaikoothu’s deepest conventions. At 36, Thilagavathi is the first woman to build a life around an art form that has long belonged almost entirely to men. And now, she is preparing others to follow where she once had no one to follow.

Thilagavathi was born into a family of koothu artistes in Ranipet’s Kalavai. The artiste reminisced about her childhood home as a space always alive with music, drumbeats, and action. Within a year under her paternal uncle’s tutelage, Thilagavathi’s father, Palani P, who is also a koothu artiste, recognised her talent and sent her to a residential kattaikoothu gurukulam, run by K Rajagopal in Kancheepuram.

When she joined the gurukulam, there were two other girls in her batch. However, in a year or two, she was the only one left. “My friends stopped learning and left the centre after they started menstruating,” said Thilagavathi.