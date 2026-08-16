With U Educational, Social and Charitable Trust: An organisation that gives dreams a chance

KRISHNAGIRI: For KM Priyakumari, the road to becoming a revenue inspector was once in danger of ending at the college gate. For N Krishnamoorthy, helping students like her meant holding that gate open.

Priyakumari (27), of K Vetrapatti village in Dharmapuri district, is now a revenue inspector in Tirupattur. Krishnamoorthy is one of the six founders of the ‘With U Educational, Social and Charitable Trust’ in Hosur, a grassroots organisation that has spent more than a decade ensuring that financial hardship does not force children out of education.

For Priyakumari, help came when she was closest to giving up.

Between 2016 and 2020, she was pursuing her undergraduate engineering course and struggling to pay her college fees. The trust paid her Rs 10,000 a year for four years.

Priyakumari says the help she received felt like being pulled from a drowning well. “We were unable to take support from our relatives. My mother worked with the Communist Party, and through that contact, we approached N Krishnamoorthy, following which I managed to complete my degree,” Priyakumari said.

Priyakumari is not the only one.

Her story traces back to a much smaller beginning. It all started with Akila, a self-effacing woman in her late twenties. The year was 2012, recalls S Shenbaga Muthukumar, one of the six founders of the NGO. “There was nothing grand about the beginning. In 2012, Akila, one of our founders, asked us to help support the education of three children with meagre means she knew personally,” Muthukumar explained.