Meet Gady Venkata Ramana, the civil engineer from Kakinada with a family devoted to music and dance

KAKINADA: A family completely dedicated to Indian fine arts such as singing, dance and music. Kakinada’s Ramaraopeta resident Gady Venkata Ramana’s two daughters are postgraduates in Music. He and his wife Padmavati are singers, and his songs have been broadcast on Southampton Radio (London) and Awaaz 99.8 FM.

Ramana has a civil engineering background, but he loves music and singing. Therefore, his two daughters, Sriramaratna and Sai Krishna Priya, also became involved in music and earned master’s degrees in Music after completing their B.Tech in the ECE stream.

Venkata Ramana, a civil engineer who is at the heart of this story. Born in Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, to the Gady Krishna Murthy, a senior personnel officer in the railways, and Gady Srirama Ratnam, a native of Kakinada, he grew up in a home that valued service.

His formal path led him through engineering studies in Jharkhand and into a long career constructing projects across the country. Yet parallel to the blueprints and site visits ran a lifelong passion for music that never faded.

From childhood, Venkata Ramana used to sing Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Odia songs. He was drawn especially to the golden voices of—Mukesh, Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Yesudas and Balasubrahmanyam—with Kishore’s songs.