Odisha MLA spend first salary on students, school infrastructure dares politics with a purpose

SAMBALPUR: When an MLA decides to spend his first salary on a blackboard, notebooks and a teacher for children in a village, it virtually demolishes the template of contemporary politics and political leadership. Rengali MLA Sudarsan Haripal has dared to tread that path, turning politics into a force for social change.

He sowed the seed only in January this year which has within months flourished into a sprawling movement. What started as a single coaching centre in a village has now grown into a network of more than 100, providing academic support to around 1,500 children and livelihood opportunities to nearly 100 educated local youth across three blocks of the Rengali Assembly constituency.

The initiative, Udyam, was started by Haripal with the objective of providing academic support to children from economically weaker families who attend government schools but cannot afford private tuition or coaching.

The idea had taken shape during Haripal’s tenure as a zilla parishad member, when visits to government schools brought him face-to-face with the difficulties faced by rural students. While many children had an interest in studies and their parents made efforts to keep them in school, the cost of private tuition remained beyond the reach of most families.

Haripal finally decided to act on the idea after becoming an MLA. Rather than waiting for government assistance, he spent his first month’s salary of Rs 1 lakh to initiate the programme and consulted supporters and well-wishers on how it could be taken forward.