Rural teacher from Andhra turns technology into learning

VIZIANAGARAM: Kouluri Rajesh, a secondary grade teacher working at Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chenamallupeta in Nellimarla mandal, has won the National Best Teacher Award 2025 for his contribution to making primary education interactive, inclusive and child-friendly through technology. Rajesh has developed a website and an AI-enabled app specifically for K-5 learners in alignment with NEP 2020 and NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The website and app support the 100-day Foundational Literacy and Numeracy goals to ensure every child achieves basic reading, writing and math skills by the end of Class 3. At least 2,472 schools and more than 15,000 students across the Telugu States have been using the Hello Dhriti app. His website has received at least 25 lakh hits in the past 10 years. He was among the 48 educators chosen for the national honour and he will receive the award from the President of India on September 5 on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

Rajesh was born in a middle-class family in Dharmavaram village in Srungavarapukota mandal in Vizianagaram district. His father Sankararao is a carpenter and his mother Ramanamma was an Anganwadi worker. He completed his schooling, Intermediate, DIET, graduation and MA in English in government institutions.

He entered the teaching profession through DSC 2008 and joined as secondary grade teacher at MPP School, Tandrangi in Jami mandal in 2010. He has completed 15 years of service in various schools in rural areas.