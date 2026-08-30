Soft tennis gives two Vijayawada teens wings

VIJAYAWADA: In soft tennis, the lightweight, air‑filled ball moves differently from the one used in regular tennis. The racket is smaller, the bounce is lower, and brute force alone cannot win points.

Matches are built patiently—through movement, slices and carefully chosen placement—until an opponent is drawn out of position and the winning shot becomes possible.

For teenagers Vaishaali and Vedanshu from Vijayawada, the sport opened a new world. Both represented India at the 2nd Asian Junior Soft Tennis Championship in Ludhiana in February. Vaishaali returned with gold in Individual Doubles, while Vedanshu won bronze in the Boys’ U‑15 Individual Doubles.

Vaishaali discovered soft tennis after years of playing regular tennis. She took up the sport in 2023 and quickly adapted to its rhythm—the speed, the movement and the thought behind constructing points. “I like soft tennis better than tennis,” she said.

Her medal record grew rapidly. At the 19th Sub‑Junior National Soft Tennis Championship, she won gold in the Mixed Team event and silver in Individual Mixed Doubles. She also collected medals at the Khelo ASMITA Nationals, the National School Games and several State‑level tournaments.

Yet the Ludhiana gold carried special meaning. This time, she had competed wearing India’s colours. Her parents encouraged her to balance sport and studies. “They never told me to stop sports for my studies. They encouraged me to do both,” Vaishaali said.