Now, intern and volunteer with Hyderabad cops

HYDERABAD: In a bid to strengthen institutional capacity and encourage community participation, Hyderabad City Police have launched internship and professional volunteer engagement programmes.

Under the internship initiative, students below 25 years who are pursuing graduation or postgraduation can apply. Selected candidates will be assigned analytical tasks, research projects and other assignments aligned with departmental priorities.

Officials said the programme aims to provide practical exposure to policing and public administration while drawing on academic inputs and fresh ideas.

City Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said the initiative offers students an opportunity to work alongside officers and contribute to the department’s functioning. Interns who complete the programme will receive a certificate.

The department is also inviting experienced professionals to take up structured volunteer roles. Those with specialised or technical expertise can assist in clearly defined technical or process-driven assignments, supporting organisational development and innovation within the force.

The SMIT Cell will act as the nodal unit to coordinate and oversee both programmes under the direct supervision of the CP.