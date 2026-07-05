An unsung forest fire warrior’s battle to save the greenery in Odisha

ROURKELA: Every summer, when the forests of Ujjalpur range in Sundargarh begin to crackle under an unforgiving sun and carpets of dry leaves wait for a spark, one man readies himself for war. Not with machines or protective gear but with grit, experience and an unceasing love for the forests.

For 52-year-old Debanand Mahaling, the last 33 summers have meant only one thing - fighting forest fire. A resident of the forest-fringed Sagarpali hamlet under Mangaspur village in Tangarpali block, about 130 km from Rourkela, Debanand has spent more than three decades standing between raging flames and the forests he calls home. While others seek safety when fire sweeps across the hills, he runs towards it.

For villagers, he is not merely an environment warrior. He is the forest’s first responder and its unofficial guardian. Forest fires are a recurring menace in this part of western Odisha, triggered by natural, accidental and human causes. Every blaze threatens not just trees but entire ecosystems, forcing birds from nests and animals from habitats built over generations. For Debanand, the loss is personal.

“These fires are not just environmental disasters. They are personal battles for me. Every burning tree, every fleeing animal and every charred patch of forest strengthens my resolve to protect nature,” he says.

His journey began in 1993 after he returned home following completion of his ITI course in Rourkela and joined his family’s farming activities. Around the same time, senior volunteer Santosh Patel introduced him to the Nehru Yuva Kendra movement, an experience that shaped his commitment to community service and conservation. His work prompted the Forest department to engage him as a watcher in 2012.