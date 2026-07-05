Cop who turned thalassaemia crusader in Western Odisha

SAMBALPUR: For years, Ramdas Panda organised blood donation camps, mobilised donors and responded to emergency calls for blood. But it was a chance encounter with a distressed mother of two children suffering from thalassaemia at VIMSAR, Burla, during the Covid-19 pandemic that changed the course of his life.

Four years later, the former Odisha Police constable took voluntary retirement to dedicate himself to supporting thalassaemia patients, building a network of over 500 affected individuals across western Odisha and campaigning for greater awareness of the genetic blood disorder that requires lifelong blood transfusions.

The encounter with two brothers, Sipun and Papun Barik from Bargarh, in 2020 was Panda’s introduction to thalassaemia. The children were struggling to find blood for their regular transfusions as the pandemic disrupted blood donation activities and hospital services.

“I was surprised to learn that a healthy-looking child could require blood twice every month just to survive. I wanted to understand why,” the 46-year-old recalled.

After arranging blood for the two siblings, he began studying the disorder and interacting with doctors, patients and their families. What began as an effort to help two children soon evolved into a larger mission.

Panda not only took responsibility for arranging blood for the brothers but also bore their monthly travel and treatment-related expenses. At the same time, he started compiling information on thalassaemia patients across western Odisha.