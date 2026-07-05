Meet N Palanisamy, the 'tree driver' of Tamil Nadu's Sangagiri

SALEM: For most people in Sangagiri, it was just another tree. For N Palanisamy, the lush and sturdy banyan tree beside the temple in his hometown had been a steadfast presence, remaining rooted through the test of time. As a boy, the rustling leaves and sprawling branches would shield him from the harsh sunlight, where he spent countless afternoons playing under the cool canopy. As a young man, it continued to be a comforting presence as he passed by it often. The tree was a timeless landmark stretching across the various chapters of his life. In 2013, this tree was felled to make way for the temple’s expansion.

“I could not accept it,” recalls Palanisamy, now 55. “When it was cut, it felt like I had lost something close to me.” The loss of the banyan tree came at a time when another event had also deeply affected him – the passing of renowned environmentalist Dr G Nammalvar. Palanisamy only studied up to Class 10 in a government school. For many years, he followed Nammalvar’s ideas through magazines, radio programmes, and books, fascinated by his message of living in harmony with nature and protecting native species. This interest eventually led him to meet Nammalvar one day. So, when he died, it brought a pause in Palaniswamy’s life. “If people like us don’t do something, who will?” he recalls asking himself. The same year, he began planting saplings in the grounds of his alma mater.

At the time, he used part of his income, around Rs 250 a day as an auto driver, to plant trees. Soon, he realised that planting saplings was the easy part. “Planting is just a beginning. It only matters if the tree survives,” he said.