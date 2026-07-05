Nellore poet's 'Word' leaves enduring literary legacy

NELLORE: A single poem can inspire a generation, but a life devoted to literature creates a lasting legacy. For nearly five decades, Chinni Narayana Rao has transformed words into powerful expressions of life, society and human emotions, earning respect as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Telugu literature.
Born on July 16, 1958, to Chinni Ramalakshmamma and Yanadishetty, Narayana Rao holds M.Com and BL degrees and pursued Chartered Accountancy. Professionally, he worked as a tax practitioner and auditor, but his enduring passion has always been literature.
His creative journey spans poetry, long-form verse, essays, editing and film criticism.
Notable works include Jeevitam O Vijayam, Antharmukham, Gunde Deepam, Gampakoodu, Batukoka Utsavam and Velugupoola Vasantham. His acclaimed long poems Mata, Mata-2 and Daham-Daham cemented his reputation, with Mata translated into English as The Word.
He has authored more than 100 film reviews and literary essays published in leading Telugu newspapers and magazines, with many works broadcast by All India Radio. A defining moment came on November 3, 2017, when The Word was released at the Vice President’s Residence in New Delhi by Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu.
He also pioneered two audio cassettes of songs dedicated to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, preserving the freedom fighter’s legacy through music.
In 2026, Narayana Rao received the prestigious Kalaratna Award from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during Ugadi celebrations. Earlier honours include the Ugadi Puraskaram (2018), Keerthi Puraskaram from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Ravi Rangarao Janaranjaka Award, Kalekuri Prasad Memorial Literary Award, Addepalli Foundation Best Poetry Collection Award, Govindaraju Sitadevi Award and Madabhushi Sahiti Puraskaram (2025).
Beyond writing, he nurtures Telugu literature as founder of the Chinni Narayana Rao Sahiti Foundation and CEO of Navya Andhra Writers’ Association, Vijayawada.
“Literature is not only about words—it is about understanding life, questioning injustice, preserving culture and inspiring hope.
Let your pen become the voice of compassion, courage and change,” he says, continuing to inspire generations of readers and writers.