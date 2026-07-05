Nellore poet's 'Word' leaves enduring literary legacy

NELLORE: A single poem can inspire a generation, but a life devoted to literature creates a lasting legacy. For nearly five decades, Chinni Narayana Rao has transformed words into powerful expressions of life, society and human emotions, earning respect as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Telugu literature.

Born on July 16, 1958, to Chinni Ramalakshmamma and Yanadishetty, Narayana Rao holds M.Com and BL degrees and pursued Chartered Accountancy. Professionally, he worked as a tax practitioner and auditor, but his enduring passion has always been literature.

His creative journey spans poetry, long-form verse, essays, editing and film criticism.

Notable works include Jeevitam O Vijayam, Antharmukham, Gunde Deepam, Gampakoodu, Batukoka Utsavam and Velugupoola Vasantham. His acclaimed long poems Mata, Mata-2 and Daham-Daham cemented his reputation, with Mata translated into English as The Word.

He has authored more than 100 film reviews and literary essays published in leading Telugu newspapers and magazines, with many works broadcast by All India Radio. A defining moment came on November 3, 2017, when The Word was released at the Vice President’s Residence in New Delhi by Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu.