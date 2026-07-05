Online star from Kanniyakumari kicks his way to the top

KANNIYAKUMARI: The FIFA fervour has come a long way from Portugal to a small hamlet of Muttaicadu near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, with 25-year-old E Blessing Saju celebrating every goal along with CR7 and enduring every defeat alongside millions of fans. While Saju always aspired to be a footballer, life had charted out a different path for him as he was born without hands. But he did not let his disability deter him from pursuing his dreams; instead, he turned his weakness into one of his biggest strengths.
Around 20 years ago, newspapers carried stories and photos of a skilful, disabled four-year-old boy from Muttaicadu. They were of Saju’s showing him eating and showcasing his skills using his legs.
Today, he has carved out a path in para-taekwondo, which has provided him with a national platform to showcase his talent. The 25-year-old recently clinched two gold medals in the K-41 under-63 kg category at the Asia Para Taekwondo Championship held in Mongolia last month, adding to his tally of three national gold medals and establishing himself as one of India’s promising para-athletes. He had also won a gold medal in the Asian Taekwondo Championship last year in Malaysia.
When Saju, the fourth child of V Theresmary and R Eliyas, was born with no hands, his parents were worried about his future. However, they did not want to give him an out-of-the-ordinary childhood and enrolled him in a government school. While his peers used their hands for writing, Saju used his legs. He ate and picked up cell phones too using legs. He passed his SSLC and class 12 public examinations this way. Theresmary says Saju’s writing was stylish, he was a bright schooboy, and still made time to help her with household chores.
After completing his B.Com in 2020, Saju started playing freestyle football in his house. Around that time, he also began practising Taekwondo.
When he was selected for the Asia Para Taekwondo Championship in May, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth gave him Rs 4.30 lakh. After his victory, the entire village was lit up and decorated to welcome the champion. Former Minister for Milk and Development Mano Thangaraj, too, congratulated him on his win.
Saju began posting his freestyle football tricks as @Cristiano_Saju on Instagram. To his surprise, the internet liked him, and now he has more than 4.67 lakh followers. On Facebook too, he has 1.69 lakh users following him, and they are increasing on a day-to-day basis. He has been motivating youth by showing his freestyle football talents. Many of his followers are disabled people and youngsters who are inspired by Saju’s videos not to give up on their dreams.
For his followers, Saju is not only a social media personality. He inspires them, gives them hope and is a source of resilience. For instance, A Abishek (27) from Kulasekaram was depressed and unable to continue his job after an accident. “Watching Saju’s motivational videos, I came out of bed much stronger. I finally decided to head to work again,” Abishek said.
Saju was very talented and brilliant even in school days; he always motivated those around him, said J Nishant, his schoolmate. He added that if the government provides Saju a job, it would help grow his talents and motivate him too.
(Edited by Srestha Choudhury)