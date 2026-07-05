Summer breaks turn into seasons of hope in a modest house in TN's Vellathirakottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: Every April and May, when most teachers close their classroom doors and leave the village for vacation, one modest house in Vellathirakottai is full of students from dawn to dusk. Four batches a day, learners arrive in a steady stream -- schoolchildren clutching notebooks, anxious graduates polishing answers, and young aspirants practising introductions like tiny rehearsals -- the summer break, for them, is not a holiday; it is a season of reinvention, where spoken sentences are trained and confidence is rebuilt.

What began as hushed practice sessions outside school hours has, over 29 years, become a lifeline. Antony, a 57-year-old government school teacher, has helped more than 40,000 students pass through those rooms, turning fear into fluency.

Antony teaches at Ramasamy Deivanaiammal Government Higher Secondary School in Vellathirakottai, near Alangudi. Alongside his regular duties, he holds free spoken English classes every day, welcoming school students, job aspirants and young graduates from across the region. The classes are held from his home, and during summer vacations, turning the break into a season of language and labour.

“I come from a village and I know how difficult it is for rural students to learn English. When I was in Class 3, I had an English teacher who taught me how to read and write properly. He inspired me to learn the language. That experience stayed with me,” Antony recalls.