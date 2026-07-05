Teachers bear transport costs to educate tribal children in AP's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: In a commendable effort to boost school enrolment among underprivileged children and prevent dropouts, government teachers in Vizianagaram district have gone beyond their professional duties to support tribal students by arranging free transportation. Spending from their own salaries, they have ensured that children from remote hamlets can attend school, significantly reducing absenteeism and dropout rates in region.

At Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School in Kapusompuram village under Kiltampalem Gram Panchayat, 55 students are enrolled, including 16 from hilltop hamlets Rayapalem, Munupurai and Ippamanuvalasa, located up to six kilometres away, and 15 from Dabbagunta, 2.5 kilometres away. Until recently, these 31 children rarely attended classes due to the long walk and lack of public transport. To address this, the school’s four teachers pooled resources to hire auto-rickshaws, spending Rs 5,000 monthly for one vehicle serving the hilltop villages and Rs 4,500 for another covering Dabbagunta. Together, they share the Rs 9,500 monthly cost, ensuring safe daily transport for the children.

In another initiative, Indukuri Ashok Raju, Headmaster of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary (MPUP) School at Tennuboddavara village under Mulaboddavara Gram Panchayat, has been spending Rs 2,000 monthly from his salary to provide transport for students from Mulaboddavara and Lacchandorapalem.

He said the school’s strength rose from 65 to 83 after the facility was introduced, enabling regular attendance. He appealed to villagers to donate land for a high school, noting the children’s talent and potential.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School in Devupalli under Bondapalli mandal, Headmaster Srinivasa Rao personally rides his two-wheeler to Gudem, a tribal hamlet four kilometres away, each morning to pick up students and drop them back after classes. District Collector Ram Sundar Reddy commended his dedication, describing it as an inspiring example of service.