Tirupati author's children's story finds place in Maharashtra Class VI Telugu textbook

TIRUPATI: For most writers, seeing their work in print is a dream. For Tirupati-based author RC Krishnaswamy Raju, that dream has gone a step further. His children’s story, ‘Aksharala Thova’ (The Path of Letters), has been included in the Class VI Telugu textbook prescribed by the Maharashtra Government, making it part of the curriculum for thousands of students across the state.
The selection was officially communicated by Tulasi Bharat Bhushan, Special Officer of the Maharashtra Bal Bharati Telugu Academy. The recognition marks a significant milestone in Krishnaswamy Raju’s literary career and is a proud moment for Telugu children’s literature.
Aksharala Thova tells the story of a schoolboy whose boat loses its way in the Arabian Sea. Using his education, intelligence and presence of mind, the boy safely finds his way back home. The story carries a powerful message that knowledge and education are far more valuable than material wealth.
Born into a traditional bone-setting family in Puttur in the erstwhile Chittoor district, Krishnaswamy Raju studied Journalism and Public Relations. He worked as a journalist with a Telugu daily for three years before joining LIC, where he served as a Development Officer for 35 years until his retirement. His confidence as a writer began during his early days in journalism. While covering an election meeting addressed by legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, one of his reports was published as a front-page story. That recognition inspired him to take up creative writing, eventually leading to a distinguished literary career.
Speaking to TNIE, Krishnaswamy Raju said his greatest inspiration came from his childhood. “I grew up watching my uncles, who were traditional bone-setters, treat patients while narrating humorous stories to distract them from pain. That experience made me believe that stories, like medicine, have the power to heal the human mind,” he said. “That philosophy became the foundation of my writing. Whether I write for children or adults, I always try to fill my stories with humour, compassion and meaningful life lessons,” he added.
Over the years, Krishnaswamy Raju has written more than 750 stories and published 23 books. Nearly 200 of his works are children’s stories. His popular collections include Raju Gari Kathalu, Rani Gari Kathalu, Karvetinagaram Kathalu, Nannaram Kathalu and Katakata Markata.
Several of his books have been translated into Kannada and Tamil, while many of his stories have been broadcast on All India Radio. His children’s novel, Muni Kishtadi Manikyam, received the prestigious TANA-Manchi Pustakam Award in the United States.
He has also received the Telugu University Keerthi Puraskaram, the Ampasayya Naveen Novel Award and several other literary honours. His works have been the subject of M.Phil. dissertations and continue to be studied by researchers.
The inclusion of Aksharala Thova in the Maharashtra Government’s Telugu textbook is more than a personal achievement for Krishnaswamy Raju. It is a recognition of the enduring value of children’s literature and the power of storytelling to inspire young minds.
From a journalist in a small town to an award-winning author whose work is now part of a State school curriculum, Krishnaswamy Raju’s journey stands as an inspiring example of how dedication, creativity and perseverance can leave a lasting impact on generations of readers.