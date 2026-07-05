Tirupati author's children's story finds place in Maharashtra Class VI Telugu textbook

TIRUPATI: For most writers, seeing their work in print is a dream. For Tirupati-based author RC Krishnaswamy Raju, that dream has gone a step further. His children’s story, ‘Aksharala Thova’ (The Path of Letters), has been included in the Class VI Telugu textbook prescribed by the Maharashtra Government, making it part of the curriculum for thousands of students across the state.

The selection was officially communicated by Tulasi Bharat Bhushan, Special Officer of the Maharashtra Bal Bharati Telugu Academy. The recognition marks a significant milestone in Krishnaswamy Raju’s literary career and is a proud moment for Telugu children’s literature.

Aksharala Thova tells the story of a schoolboy whose boat loses its way in the Arabian Sea. Using his education, intelligence and presence of mind, the boy safely finds his way back home. The story carries a powerful message that knowledge and education are far more valuable than material wealth.

Born into a traditional bone-setting family in Puttur in the erstwhile Chittoor district, Krishnaswamy Raju studied Journalism and Public Relations. He worked as a journalist with a Telugu daily for three years before joining LIC, where he served as a Development Officer for 35 years until his retirement. His confidence as a writer began during his early days in journalism. While covering an election meeting addressed by legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, one of his reports was published as a front-page story. That recognition inspired him to take up creative writing, eventually leading to a distinguished literary career.