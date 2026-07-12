Anantapur pacer Sathwik picked for England Exposure tour

ANANTAPUR: Young and talented left-arm fast bowler A Sathwik Chowdary was selected for the under-19 Cricket Exposure tour to England, scheduled from July 11 to 24. The squad, comprising players from Andhra and the Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai, will play three T20S and seven one‑day matches in Manchester against local opposition.
Sathwik earned his place after consistent performances in junior cricket, representing Anantapur in Under‑16 and Under‑19 categories. He claimed seven wickets in inter‑district matches before being picked for the Andhra South Zone Under‑19 team, eventually making the England‑bound squad.
He began playing cricket in Class VIII at Balagangadhara Swamy School, Bengaluru, starting as a left‑arm spinner before coaches transformed him into a fast bowler. The switch proved successful, and he now trains at the RDT Ananta Sports Village in Anantapur.
Sathwik hails from a sporting family. His father, A Viswanath Chowdari, represented Andhra in kabaddi six times between 1998 and 2006, competing in national championships, police and railway tournaments.
He was selected to the Centre of Excellence at Gandhinagar in 2001‑02, part of India’s victorious invitational event against Bangladesh in 2004, and represented India in the Challengers Trophy in Doha in 2006. His mother, Swapna, is a former national‑level volleyball player, while his uncle, Maheswara Chowdary, captained a university cricket team.
Viswanath, now a circle inspector at Transco, Anantapur, said he was proud his son had gained international exposure at 17. Sathwik said his ambition is to represent India, thanking his coaches, parents, uncle and the Anantapur District Cricket Association for their support. District Cricket Association Secretary A Yugandhar Reddy praised his dedication, noting he trains nearly seven hours a day.