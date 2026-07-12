Anantapur pacer Sathwik picked for England Exposure tour

ANANTAPUR: Young and talented left-arm fast bowler A Sathwik Chowdary was selected for the under-19 Cricket Exposure tour to England, scheduled from July 11 to 24. The squad, comprising players from Andhra and the Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai, will play three T20S and seven one‑day matches in Manchester against local opposition.

Sathwik earned his place after consistent performances in junior cricket, representing Anantapur in Under‑16 and Under‑19 categories. He claimed seven wickets in inter‑district matches before being picked for the Andhra South Zone Under‑19 team, eventually making the England‑bound squad.

He began playing cricket in Class VIII at Balagangadhara Swamy School, Bengaluru, starting as a left‑arm spinner before coaches transformed him into a fast bowler. The switch proved successful, and he now trains at the RDT Ananta Sports Village in Anantapur.