Before flyovers and skyscrapers, there were rocks

HYDERABAD: A trip around Hyderabad might suggest the city is defined by malls, flyovers and a handful of historic monuments. But long before the glass towers and concrete roads, it was a city of rocks — granite boulders that have stood for 2.5 billion years. On the third Sunday of every month, a group of residents gathers among these ancient formations to remind the city what it is losing. Their message is simple: a tree can be replanted, but a rock blasted away is gone forever.

The location changes every month — Osmania University, Shamirpet, Moula Ali, Pahadishareef, Gachibowli, Golconda, Asifnagar and Sitarambagh. The walkers include children, seasoned trekkers and residents who have spent years driving past Hyderabad’s rocks without really noticing them.

For visitors like Amulya, seeing the formations up close changes how they view the city. “I have lived in Hyderabad for years, but I had never looked at its rocks this closely. While climbing, you realise how massive and ancient these formations are. It makes you wonder how easily we pass them every day without understanding their value,” she tells TNIE.

Before each walk, volunteers explain the route and simple ground rules. Then comes the day’s most enduring lesson. “Once a rock formation is blasted, it is gone forever,” says Vasu Nugala, a life member of the Society to Save Rocks.

One parent says the experience teaches children more effectively than a classroom lesson. “They touch the rocks, climb them carefully and ask questions without feeling they are in a classroom.”