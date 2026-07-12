Bengaluru’s ‘Mr Herpetologist’ is rewriting rules of urban co-existence

BENGALURU: Yashas Bharadwaj is a snake charmer with a difference. He is the rescuer. For most people snakes hold revulsion mixed with terror despite their divine status in mythology. For, snakes can kill. In fact it is the fear of snakes that is fatal more than their sting. Yashas (28) tells us not to fear snakes.

His affair with snakes began when he was as little as five when he started to accompany his father, Simhadri MN (61), a wildlife enthusiast who has led numerous pilot projects, including Karnataka’s earliest teams for tiger census and BBMP forest cell, which began in 2005.

His first snake rescue in his neighbourhood in South Bengaluru became the beginning of a lifelong relationship with wildlife, one that has quietly grown over two decades into a mission of rescue, conservation and education.

While Yashas earns his livelihood by managing his father’s power tools business, he devotes the majority of his time as a researcher, nature educator, and field herpetologist, rescuing injured wildlife, both urban and wild, documenting biodiversity, conducting awareness programmes and helping people understand that the creatures they fear are often the very ones keeping ecosystems alive.

As a kid, Yashas, under the guidance of his father, rescued snakes, owls, squirrels and birds that frequently found themselves in distress or in conflict with expanding urban spaces. He gradually learnt how to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife responsibly. Yashas says, “Between 2005 and 2010, we were rescuing at least 10 birds in South Bengaluru alone. After observing its condition, we would take it for rehab if the issue was serious, like a broken bone, torn wing or any other serious injury.”