Carving out a whole new life

ASSAM: Pankaj Raidongia took the bold decision to quit a cushy corporate job in Bengaluru and return home to Assam when the world was battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The risk paid off. In less than five years, he has built a reputation as a promising wood sculptor while inspiring others to take up woodcarving.

Born in the Bakata Nemuguri village in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, Raidongia fell in love with drawing and painting as a child. While in high school in the mid-1990s, he often travelled 24 km to Moran town in neighbouring Dibrugarh district to take art lessons from Anuj Duwara, an alumnus of the Government College of Art and Crafts in Guwahati.

After Class 12, Raidongia enrolled at the same college and graduated in sculpture. He then moved to New Delhi for a shoe designing course before taking up a visual merchandiser’s job at a multinational company. Over the next 12 years, he designed store layouts, window displays and product arrangements at malls in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, when public movement was restricted, he felt the urge to do something on his own, though returning to Assam was not yet on his mind. He resumed drawing and began posting his sketches and creative display designs online, where they received positive feedback.

“The idea of returning to Assam and doing something independently took shape during the second Covid-19 lockdown. I was bored with my city apartment life. I also always struggled to find the right kind of raw materials at my workplace. Eventually, after discussing it with my wife Poli, we returned home,” says Raidongia.