Centuries-old tank in Vellulla preserves Telangana's hidden heritage

JAGTIAL: A historical tank on the outskirts of Vellulla village in Metpalli mandal is quietly preserving centuries of history — from a 12th-century sculpture of Kala Bhairava to a 17th-century Telugu inscription. According to historian and heritage researcher Karipe Raj Kumar, the tank complex contains several significant archaeological remains that offer valuable insights into the region’s history.

A Telugu inscription erected beside the sluice on the tank bund records that the sluice was constructed on Vaishakha Shuddha Panchami, a Thursday, in the Pramadi year of the Shalivahana Era 1535 (April 15, 1613 CE). It states that Minnayya, a member of the Munnuru community, built the sluice as an offering to Lord Narasimha under the patronage of Dalapati Rayudu, described as the ‘Moon of the Velama community’, who served as the Mutalik (administrator) of Padmanayaka ruler Vengala Jagadeva.

Mounted above the sluice is a rare, weathered sculpture of Kala Bhairava dating to the 12th century CE. The deity is depicted in the tribhanga posture, holding a sword and a blood bowl in the front hands, while the rear hands carry a damaru (drum) and a trident. The sculpture also features flaming locks of hair and a girdle of skulls around the waist.

Raj Kumar also noted that a Kakatiya-period sculpture of Ellamma, located on the outskirts of the village, has been left exposed to the elements. He urged the authorities to collect, preserve and protect the sculptures, inscriptions and hero stones at a common heritage site to safeguard the region’s rich archaeological legacy for future generations.