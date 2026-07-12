How a retired engineer is shaping young minds with the Tirukkural

CHENNAI: Retirement might have meant slowing down for many, but for 72-year-old KG Palani, a former electrical supervisor at the Kalpakkam nuclear power plant, it has become an exciting new mission.

He dedicates his time to teaching children about the wisdom in the Tirukkural couplets. He hopes to inspire them to become thoughtful individuals and contribute positively to society. Palani has always felt a strong connection to the Tamil language.

His passion began during his time in government school in Sathuvachari (Vellore), where he was fortunate to have exceptional Tamil teachers who introduced him to the works of great Tamil poets. Recently, he rekindled this interest after years of hard work in electrical engineering and enjoyable tea breaks with a colleague. They would read and marvel at the deep insights of Thiruvalluvar expressed in just seven words.

Palani’s journey is similar to that of a senior employee, Vembaiyan, who often opposed the push for Hindi in their organisation. After retiring in 2018, Palani moved back to Thaiyur near Kelambakkam, where he had previously bought land.

However, it didn’t take long for him to realise he needed a sense of purpose in his newfound free time. Determined to make a difference, Palani began visiting parents in his neighbourhood to discuss the importance of teaching Tamil to their children. He encouraged them to send their kids to learn the Tirukkural.