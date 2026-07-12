Innovation Lab transforms dreams into success in AP

VIJAYAWADA: When four students from GNR High School boarded a train to Mumbai last November, they carried with them a model they had spent weeks building and a head full of nervous excitement.

They were about to compete at a national Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics competition alongside students from some of India’s best private schools. More significantly, they were the only government school team from Andhra Pradesh and the only school representing the State. They did not return with an award. Instead, they came back with something more valuable- confidence.

“They saw projects that were much bigger and more advanced than ours,” recalled Internet of Things (IoT) instructor Pranathi. “But not once did they feel defeated. On the journey back, they kept saying, ‘Ma’am, next time we can do this... next time we can add that.’ They didn’t lose confidence; they became more determined.” And that determination fills every corner of the school’s Innovation Lab.

Established by the Sujana Foundation in collaboration with Seeds Impact and inaugurated by Vijayawada West MLA YS Chowdary, the lab is one of a kind in a government school in Andhra Pradesh, VV Ravi Kumar, school headmaster asserts. Here, students don’t simply learn about technology- they build with it. Robotics kits, IoT devices and a 3D printer have become tools through which they want to solve everyday problems and imagine a better future.

The team that travelled to Mumbai presented a Smart School Climate Sustainability Network, an IoT-powered model that could monitor outside temperature, and classroom noise levels, automatically water plants using soil moisture sensors and even alert schools about changing weather conditions.