Learning traffic rules through play and technology in AP

ELURU: India’s battle with highway fatalities and urban traffic chaos has long relied on a familiar administrative arsenal: stricter fines, electronic surveillance and regular enforcement drives. Yet a quiet, transformative experiment in Eluru suggests that the ultimate solution to road safety does not lie in penalising adult drivers, but in educating children long before they ever sit behind a steering wheel.

Exactly one year ago, the Eluru Police partnered with the Eluru Urban Development Authority (EUDA) to establish ‘Crossroads - The Children’s Traffic Park’.

Built for Rs 84 lakh on nearly 0.75 acres of land at the District Police Headquarters, this innovative public space has completed its first anniversary, evolving from a recreational layout into a vital civic classroom that blends miniature infrastructure, interactive technology and green spaces to build a safer future.

Stepping into Crossroads feels like entering a scaled-down, idealised version of an urban centre. The park features meticulously designed miniature asphalt roads, complete with fully functional traffic signals, roundabouts, lane markings and pedestrian zebra crossings. Here, children, students and NCC cadets ride bicycles through simulated junctions, experiencing the practical necessity of traffic regulations firsthand.

Instead of treating traffic laws as abstract restrictions found in textbooks, the park presents them as life-saving everyday habits. By physically stopping at red signals, yielding to pedestrians and maintaining strict lane discipline.To bridge the gap between traditional play and modern education, Crossroads features an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) simulation centre as one of its primary attractions. Technology transforms awareness campaigns into memorable experiences.