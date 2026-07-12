New homes, new fields and new hope for 142 tribal families

ADILABAD: After eight years of planning and deliberations, 142 tribal families from two villages inside the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve have finally begun a new chapter of their lives. Relocated to Maddigadaga village in Kadam mandal, they now have permanent houses, agricultural land with revenue pattas and access to government facilities, a first of its kind across erstwhile Adilabad.

The relocation of Rampur and Maisampet villages marks the successful completion of a voluntary rehabilitation exercise that began after the Kawal Tiger Reserve was notified in 2012, say officials.

Of the 142 families, 94 have been provided pucca houses, while 88 families have received revenue pattas for about 2.32 acres of agricultural land each. The remaining 48 families opted for a compensation package of Rs 15 lakh and relocated independently.

The newly allotted land was distributed before the start of the Kharif season, allowing the families to begin cultivation immediately. The Agriculture department also supplied seeds for sowing.