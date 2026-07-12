New homes, new fields and new hope for 142 tribal families

ADILABAD: After eight years of planning and deliberations, 142 tribal families from two villages inside the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve have finally begun a new chapter of their lives. Relocated to Maddigadaga village in Kadam mandal, they now have permanent houses, agricultural land with revenue pattas and access to government facilities, a first of its kind across erstwhile Adilabad.
The relocation of Rampur and Maisampet villages marks the successful completion of a voluntary rehabilitation exercise that began after the Kawal Tiger Reserve was notified in 2012, say officials.
Of the 142 families, 94 have been provided pucca houses, while 88 families have received revenue pattas for about 2.32 acres of agricultural land each. The remaining 48 families opted for a compensation package of Rs 15 lakh and relocated independently.
The newly allotted land was distributed before the start of the Kharif season, allowing the families to begin cultivation immediately. The Agriculture department also supplied seeds for sowing.
Attram Bheem Rao and Satish, two of the relocated villagers, say life has improved significantly in the new settlement. They add that the village has basic civic facilities, children are attending school, and the revenue pattas would enable farmers to obtain crop loans and other institutional benefits.
Speaking to TNIE, Nirmal District Forest Officer Sushant Sukhadev Bobad says the government had ensured that the relocated families received housing, agricultural land and other essential facilities. He adds that other families living inside the core area who choose to relocate voluntarily would also be provided similar benefits.
Bobad says the relocation will benefit both people and wildlife. While the tribal families now enjoy improved living conditions and secure land ownership, the vacated forest areas are helping restore grasslands and improve wildlife habitat. Forest officials have recently recorded increased movement of leopards, Indian gaur and other wild animals in the area.
He says that unlike Rights of Forest Occupancy (RoFR) pattas, which are hereditary, revenue pattas confer full ownership rights, including the right to sell the land.