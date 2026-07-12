One farmer’s mission to bring back Tamil Nadu’s native trees

TIRUPPUR: There is no guarantee that a palm seed pushed into the ground today will one day grow into a tree. It may dry up in the summer, be washed away by rain or simply refuse to sprout.

Yet, for the past decade, farmer M S Sampath Kumar has returned to the banks of ponds and lakes across Tiruppur district, planting one seed after another with the belief that even if only a few survive, they will outlive him.

That belief gave birth to the Gramiya Makkal Iyakkam, a voluntary organisation based in Thoravalur village in the Tiruppur district that has spent the last 10 years restoring waterbodies and conserving indigenous tree species.

Through the movement, Sampath and his volunteers have sown and distributed nearly 4 lakh palm seeds and distributed more than 2 lakh native saplings free of cost, turning a personal passion into a community-driven environmental movement.

An organic farmer cultivating his ancestral land in Thoravalur, Sampath is supported in his efforts by his wife, Devaki, and son, Karthik. While farming remains his livelihood, social service has become his life’s mission.

“Our family is originally from Thoravalur, but my father worked in the customs department. So I spent my childhood in Puducherry and Coimbatore,” Sampath Kumar recalled. “Even during my school days, I loved planting saplings. Along with my friends, I formed a group called ‘We Are For You’ (WAFY), and we planted trees whenever we could. The group dissolved after we completed school, but the passion stayed with me.”