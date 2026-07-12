Record keeping of loss & violence

PUNJAB: When Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films recreated pre-Partition Sargodha for Main Vapas Aaunga, it turned to The 1947 Partition Archive, whose oral histories informed local customs and period costumes, underscoring how eyewitness testimony is shaping the way the past is reconstructed on screen.

That repository of memory owes its existence to a question that confronted physicist Dr Guneeta Singh Bhalla nearly two decades ago: what happens when the last eyewitness to one of history’s largest human migrations is gone?

Today, The 1947 Partition Archive is the world’s largest community-driven oral history initiative devoted to the Partition of the Indian subcontinent. It has documented more than 12,500 testimonies from witnesses and survivors across more than 5,000 cities and villages in 17 countries, recorded by more than 1,000 Citizen Historians and Story Scholars.

Alongside the interviews, the organisation has digitised and preserved over five million artefacts, including family photographs, handwritten letters, refugee documents, identity papers and objects that accompanied families as they crossed newly drawn borders.

Beyond academia, the archive has amassed more than one million followers across Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn. Between 2014 and 2019, its stories were shared on Facebook up to 10 million times annually, bringing personal narratives of Partition into mainstream public discourse.