RTO who won’t stay in his lane

UTTARAKHAND: Government officers generally work within the boundaries of files, designations and official duties. Vimal Pandey, Regional Transport Officer (Garhwal), has built a reputation for stepping beyond them when public safety is at stake.

A 2004-batch Uttarakhand Civil Services officer from Almora, Pandey’s formal responsibility is transport administration—vehicle inspections, enforcement, permits and compliance. But he has turned the post into a broader road-safety mission focused on Uttarakhand’s accident-prone hill districts.

His belief is clear: no life should be lost on the road if preventive action is possible. That belief has shaped an approach that relies as much on awareness and community engagement as on penalties. “A challan can stop a person once. Awareness can save an entire family,” he says.

Pandey argues that the deeper problem is behavioural. Many riders wear helmets to avoid fines, buckle seatbelts only near checkpoints, or allow underage children to ride two-wheelers without recognising the risks involved. The challenge, he believes, is therefore social and psychological as much as administrative. That conviction pushed him toward an unusual medium—cinema.