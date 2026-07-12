Young Bengaluru theatre artiste returns home with solo show ‘Pink Cycles’

BENGALURU: After performing across New York, London and other international theatre circuits, young Bengaluru actor, writer and director Aviendha Asati is returning to her hometown with her solo production ‘Pink Cycles’, which will be staged at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on Sunday.

Written, directed and performed by Asati, the one-act play marks her homecoming and presents a deeply personal narrative shaped by her experiences across global theatre traditions. Still in her early twenties, Asati is a graduate of New York University’s (NYU) prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she trained at the Experimental Theatre Wing and completed a residency at the Stonestreet Film and Television Studios. She also studied Shakespeare in Performance at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Her stage credits include portraying Phoebe in Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ at RADA and Berta in Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ at NYU. Earlier this year, she appeared as the lead mover in a physical theatre adaptation of ‘Prometheus Bound’ at Playwrights Horizons Theater School in New York. She has also participated in rehearsed readings at London’s Bush Theatre and acted in several short films and festival productions.