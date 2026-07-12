Young Bengaluru theatre artiste returns home with solo show ‘Pink Cycles’

BENGALURU: After performing across New York, London and other international theatre circuits, young Bengaluru actor, writer and director Aviendha Asati is returning to her hometown with her solo production ‘Pink Cycles’, which will be staged at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on Sunday.
Written, directed and performed by Asati, the one-act play marks her homecoming and presents a deeply personal narrative shaped by her experiences across global theatre traditions. Still in her early twenties, Asati is a graduate of New York University’s (NYU) prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she trained at the Experimental Theatre Wing and completed a residency at the Stonestreet Film and Television Studios. She also studied Shakespeare in Performance at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).
Her stage credits include portraying Phoebe in Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ at RADA and Berta in Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ at NYU. Earlier this year, she appeared as the lead mover in a physical theatre adaptation of ‘Prometheus Bound’ at Playwrights Horizons Theater School in New York. She has also participated in rehearsed readings at London’s Bush Theatre and acted in several short films and festival productions.
Despite her international career, Asati has remained closely connected to Bengaluru’s independent theatre scene. She played the lead role in ‘Mr. Seagull’ at Atta Galatta and wrote, directed and performed in ‘The Final Riddle’. Her work also spans voice acting, including the lead role in the National Geographic-funded animated short film, ‘
Spirit of the Forest’, and cross-cultural collaborations such as ‘Border Busters’ with Theatre Lab Bengaluru and Munich’s Schauburg Theatre. In addition to acting, Asati is trained in broadsword stage combat, Carnatic music, guitar, and classical and jazz piano, and is proficient in both British Received Pronunciation and General American accents.
‘Pink Cycles’, to be staged at 7 pm on Sunday, is expected to showcase her multidisciplinary talents in an intimate solo format, offering Bengaluru audiences a glimpse into the artistic journey of a young performer bringing international experience back to her home city.
BENGALURU CONNECT
Despite her international career, Asati has remained closely connected to Bengaluru’s dependent theatre scene. She played the lead role in ‘Mr. Seagull’ at Atta Galatta and wrote, directed and performed in ‘The Final Riddle’. Her work also spans voice acting, including the lead role in animated short, ‘Spirit of the Forest’, and cross-cultural coll- aborations such as ‘Border Busters’.