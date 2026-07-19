Andhra revives Eluru's iconic handmade carpet industry

ELURU: From Persian roots to a new generation of artisans, Eluru’s handmade carpet industry is slowly weaving a fresh story of hope. For decades, the lanes of Tangellamud, Shanivarapupeta and Adivarapeta echoed with the sound of looms, where skilled artisans transformed wool, cotton and jute into carpets known for their quality, durability and intricate designs.

The carpets travelled from Eluru to the USA, Australia, Germany and England, providing livelihoods to thousands of families and giving the city a unique identity. “When people heard the name Eluru, they immediately remembered carpets. That was our identity,” recalls Abdul Nayeem, owner of Hafeez Carpets. He closely witnessed the industry’s journey, recalls that nearly 1,000 families once depended on the craft.

Today, only a few families remain associated with the traditional industry. However, the industry later faced severe challenges with the arrival of machine-made and Chinese carpets, declining orders, limited training and marketing opportunities and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of artisans and looms fell sharply, forcing many workers to shift to other livelihoods.

Yet, the traditional skill and knowledge of Eluru’s artisans have survived. “Our skill is still alive. We only need an opportunity,” says Jayprakash Morya, an artisan, who came to Eluru from Bhadohi-Varanasi in 1986, also saw the rise and decline of the carpet trade.

“We saw the industry rise, decline and almost disappear. But the skill and infrastructure were still here. That gave us the courage to start again,” he says.

Revival efforts initiated in recent years have brought fresh hope. With government support and assistance from departmental officials, artisans have begun participating in trade fairs, buyer-seller meets, handloom and handicraft exhibitions and promotional programmes through Lepakshi Industries.