Andhra software engineer helps over 500 rural students pursue education

ANANTAPUR: While many young professionals focus on career growth and income, software engineer Ashok Padapati chose to work on access to education. In 2010, during his final year of B.Tech, he started ‘Vadhanya Jana Society’ to ensure that financial constraints do not force talented students from rural areas to discontinue studies.

For the past 15 years, Vadhanya has supported more than 500 underprivileged students from rural Andhra Pradesh, helping them continue schooling, higher education and competitive exam preparation.

Ashok, from Kothacheruvu near Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, first shared the idea with friends, asking them to contribute 0.5 per cent of their monthly salaries to a common fund.

Their trust and support became the foundation of the initiative. The organisation conducts annual talent tests in government schools across the erstwhile Anantapur district, rewarding outstanding performers with cash prizes.

It also extends financial assistance for higher education, working closely with teachers and education officials to identify deserving candidates.

Among its success stories is Jugesh Kumar from Dharmavaram, son of a handloom labourer. With Vadhanya’s support, he joined a Hyderabad college, later secured an All India Rank of 377 in JEE Main and gained admission to IIT Madras.

Another case is Mahesh from Kukatpally, whose father worked as a watchman earning less than Rs 10,000 a month. Vadhanya helped him pursue Chartered Accountancy; today he earns an annual package of about Rs 15 lakh.

Several other beneficiaries have achieved remarkable milestones. Tulasi Karthik entered IISc Bengaluru, Yashwanth Kumar Reddy joined IIT Kharagpur, and many others secured government jobs.

Ashok says these achievements are a matter of pride and proof of the mission’s impact.