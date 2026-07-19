Care and cure that goes beyond the bill: Meet the TN doctor healing lives, not wallets

TIRUNELVELI: In a healthcare system where a doctor’s appointment often comes with a hefty bill, a long wait, and the quiet anxiety of whether you can afford to fall sick, a 28-year-old doctor in Tamil Nadu has been an assuring wind of change. A government-school alumnus from K Ramanathapuram village in Dindigul, Dr R Aathimaarimarudhu has been offering free consultation to students of government, government-aided, and private schools for the past five years.

The young doctor, who has been running a modest clinic in an alley in Ambasamudram, has little interest in the trappings of success that often define the medical profession. He neither owns a house nor a car, and has never felt the need to keep up with society’s status symbols.

Patients who walk through his doors rarely seek treatment elsewhere. For thousands of cash-strapped families, Dr Aathimaarimarudhu is the reassuring voice who calls to ask if they have taken their medicines, the familiar face at family weddings and temple festivals, and most importantly, the physician who does not equate treatment with financial status.

“Those who come to me should never have to return without treatment simply because they cannot afford it,” Aathimaarimarudhu told TNIE.