Job dreams take root at Kaani Nilam: TN library where rural aspirants find hope

THANJAVUR: Outside, the star-filled sky is preparing to welcome the sun backstage. It’s half-past five in the morning in the small town of Chettikudi in Ariyalur. As the birdsongs penetrate the morning silence, 27-year-old A Manikandan, gets ready for his gruelling daily commute to Tiruvaiyaru, a celebrated temple town, 25 km away in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur. Only his summons are not divine. It is a daily pilgrimage to a library, Kaani Nilam, where he hopes persistence will one day open the door to a government job.

Nestled in environs by the Northern banks of Cauvery, Kaani Nilam is a Youth Empowerment Centre established in June 2024 by Tiruvaiyaru’s Bharathi Iyakkam, a movement inspired by poet Bharathi’s vision of an enlightened and self-reliant society. What began as an idea to create a common space for young aspirants preparing for competitive exams has now become a lifeline for students from villages across the Cauvery delta.

Manikandan, who walks over a kilometre from the nearest bus stop to the library, sees his arduous daily travel as a trade-off. “I can’t find this atmosphere at home,” he says. “Here, everyone is working towards the same dream. It pushes me to keep going.”