Master, a Class Apart: How a TN headmaster transformed a government school

CHENNAI: At noon, while most headmasters would be behind a desk, a whistle pierces the air at the Government High School in Perumbakkam. Near the midday meal queue stands a man, watching every child receive lunch. He looks more like a physical education teacher than the head of the institution. Moments later, he joins the students, eating the very same meal served under the noon-meal scheme.

The headmaster’s room sits empty.

For C Shakthi Sivam (51), leadership is rarely exercised from an office. It is found on the volleyball court before sunrise, in the lunch queue at noon, and at the doorstep of students who stop coming to school. The whistle around his neck has become the sound of a school that has transformed itself.

Ask anyone in the neighbourhood about the school, and the answer comes almost instantly. “The school changed after this headmaster came.” The transformation is difficult to ignore.

Three years ago, only 41% of Class 10 students at the school passed their board exams. Fast forward to the last academic year (2025-26), the institution achieved a perfect 100% pass rate. But the final flourish came when nine students who had dropped out of school were persuaded to return, continue their studies, and pass the examination.

For Shakthi, the man behind this reform, the numbers tell only part of the story. “When I came here, it was one of the biggest challenges in my career,” he recalls.

Most students studying at the school belong to families in the nearby Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) resettlement. Their parents, largely daily wage earners and housekeeping staff, leave home before dawn to travel 15 to 25 km to workplaces across Chennai.